Falkirk go ahead at Montrose through Kai Kennedy, with Jordan Allan following in to make sure of goal (Pics Michael Gillen)

Kai Kennedy put the Bairns ahead on 18 minutes when he headed in Rumarn Burrell’s cross from the right, Jordan Allan following in to make sure the ball had crossed the line.

Rangers loanee Kennedy then doubled the away side’s advantage six minutes later when he netted a wonderful free-kick from 25 yards.

Although Lewis Milne pulled a goal back for the hosts with a right-footed shot on 82 minutes, second-placed Falkirk – backed by around 220 hardy travelling fans – saw the game out to move onto 60 points from 32 matches.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn applauds fans after win at Montrose

Referring to his side virtually guaranteeing a play-off berth, McGlynn told Falkirk TV: “We’ve ticked that box tonight. We wanted to make sure we were 12 points clear of Queen of the South and 26 goals better off.

"So we have more or less confirmed that we will be in the play-offs and obviously the next box to tick is to try and finish second and consolidate.

"We obviously have a five-point gap on Airdrie with an opportunity at the weekend obviously to try and better that and of course that’s what we’re aiming to do.

"It was not the greatest night for football, it was a really wild night. It wasn’t a sparkling performance but I thought we deserved to win by more than 2-1.

Bairns striker Rumarn Burrell tries to escape Andrew Steeves of Montrose

"We had loads of chances tonight, played very much on the front foot again and good performances, Kai’s scored two great goals.

"I thought he was excellent. I thought Hendo (Liam Henderson) was excellent in midfield.

"I thought the guys at the back were good. So there were some good performances, attitude was good.

"It was never going to be a night for silky soccer unfortunately, just the way the conditions were.

Burrell is thwarted by home keeper Ross Matthews

"With the wind they were always going to have a little chance. I didn’t think they created a hell of a lot but obviously they get a goal and it gives them a lift going into the last 10 minutes or so of the game.

"But we stood firm and we should have scored more goals at the other end.

"But I’m delighted to get back to winning ways. We hadn’t won in a few games so it’s good to win.”

Goal hero Kennedy, who has now scored seven goals in 31 appearances for Falkirk this season, also spoke to Falkirk TV post match.

Falkirk's Liam Henderson wins header against Paul Watson

He said: “I was just delighted to get my two goals. Most importantly it’s about the team.

"I think that’s my first ever career header. I knew I was playing number 10 tonight and I think I had to get in the box more.

"I’m glad I got on the end of it and it went in."

On his free-kick goal, Kennedy added: “I think I was due one. I practice them a lot and they’ve not really been coming off but I knew as soon as I hit that free-kick I had a good feeling, I was confident and I was just delighted it went in.

"First half we should have killed the game. I think the win tonight secures top four and that’s an important step we’ve taken. Now it’s all about getting second.”