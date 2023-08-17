Falkirk FC: Boss John McGlynn gives his reaction to drawing Championship side Ayr United away from home in SPFL Trust Trophy third round
McGlynn, 61, who twice landed the cup as manager of former club Raith Rovers – although honours in the 2019-20 tournament were shared with fellow finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle when the competition was stopped early by the coronavirus pandemic – said that Ayr will offer his players a great challenge when the teams meet at Somerset Park on the weekend of September 9 and 10.
“It’s the typical kind of draw that we would get really,” McGlynn said.
"Quite a difficult away game against good Championship opposition. It’s a toughie.
"It’s not a priority obviously but we always want to do as well as we possibly can in any game that we go into.
"So that is a tough draw.”
McGlynn revealed that Raith played a bounce game against Raith Rovers on Tuesday, as they prepare for hosting Stirling Albion in League One next Tuesday, August 22, kick-off 7.45pm.
"This got minutes into the guys that have not been playing,” McGlynn said. “We played a lot of younger guys who have been on the bench and not really getting much of a sniff recently and guys like Aiden Nesbitt and big Nicky Hogarth got game time.”