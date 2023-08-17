John McGlynn's Falkirk will be making a cup trip to Somerset Park

McGlynn, 61, who twice landed the cup as manager of former club Raith Rovers – although honours in the 2019-20 tournament were shared with fellow finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle when the competition was stopped early by the coronavirus pandemic – said that Ayr will offer his players a great challenge when the teams meet at Somerset Park on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

“It’s the typical kind of draw that we would get really,” McGlynn said.

"Quite a difficult away game against good Championship opposition. It’s a toughie.

"It’s not a priority obviously but we always want to do as well as we possibly can in any game that we go into.

"So that is a tough draw.”

McGlynn revealed that Raith played a bounce game against Raith Rovers on Tuesday, as they prepare for hosting Stirling Albion in League One next Tuesday, August 22, kick-off 7.45pm.