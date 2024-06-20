Falkirk boss John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith celebrate last season's League 1 title win (Pic by Michael Gillen)

John McGlynn believes the continuity, high confidence and strong mentality within his Falkirk squad makes them well equipped to have a fine season in the Scottish Championship.

With his ‘invincible’ 2023-24 League One winners’ squad being boosted by the arrivals of Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna, Raith Rovers winger Ethan Ross, Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon and Hibernian midfielder Dylan Tait, McGlynn is optimistic about his side’s prospects in a higher division.

He told the Falkirk Herald: "I think we can go up with confidence because we were invincible last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got a lot of continuity in our squad, we've got virtually the same squad, we've just added one or two.

"So we've got a lot of good attributes within our squad, good players, good mentality.

"We know how we play, we've not got to get a lot of new players to play together, we've already got that, we've got a great team spirit and we're going up with a winning mentality because we've been used to winning games.

"That normally serves you well when you step up.

"I'm not the type of person that's going to say: 'We're going to win it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think at the same time, before a ball's kicked, I think everyone should think they're going to win it.

"And I take that approach towards everyone because if you think otherwise there isn't any point in turning up.

"Playing in the Championship, you cannot get too high when you win and you cannot get too low when you lose because that's going to happen.

"You can be winning two or three games and shoot up the table or you can be losing two or three games and dropping down the table.

"And that's going to be the same for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there is any prospect of him adding more new players to his squad this summer, McGlynn said that the cash-strapped Bairns would be likely to go into the 2024-25 campaign with what they currently have.

He added: "With regards to adding players, that's us, we've got no money left so we've got our squad now.