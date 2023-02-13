John McGlynn's Falkirk will face Darvel in Ayrshire on Monday night on Scottish Cup duty (Pic Michael Gillen)

Mick Kennedy’s sixth tier minnows ousted Premiership big guns Aberdeen 1-0 in the previous round – a result rated the biggest shock in Scottish football history – and fancy their chances of springing another huge surprise against the Bairns who are second in League One.

“I think that’s an outside thing but it is valid,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “The romance of the cup, the small team against the bigger team as in when they beat Aberdeen and they have been up to Montrose and scored five goals up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And they are at home, they’re on their own patch. Darvel have had a lot of media attention leading up to the Aberdeen game and thereafter and rightly so.

"Everyone would be complimenting them to the highest degree. Their performance in that game was magnificent.

"But we’ll be prepared for it, we’ll be ready for it and we’ve just got to make sure that on the night we take care of it.

"You can kid on about Darvel being sixth tier football but they have players in there who could easily be playing in League One or League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have had players who have played first team football at St Mirren, Hibs, you name it, Ross County. Go right through the whole squad almost and they’ve all been playing at a very, very high level.

"Sixth tier’s kind of a nonsense to be fair.”

Although Darvel – who are currently second in the West of Scotland Premier Division – were rated 25/1 no hopers to beat the Dons in the previous round, the odds are much lower this time with around 3/1 available for them to prevail in 90 minutes at Recreation Park.

“They are no surprise package now,” McGlynn said. “Everyone knows that they’re a very good football team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re well coached, they’re well drilled, they play an expansive game.

"We have done a lot of work on them. We respect them but I don’t think there’s any more pressure.

"It’s an opportunity to get into a quarter-final of the Scottish Cup. That brings the magnitude of the game, it’s live on the television.

"I think it’s a game you want to be involved in and as players and management and coaches we are very, very much looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An opportunity to get to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup is massive for this football club. It certainly could do with the finance that would come from getting through into the next round and who knows, possibly further.

"We have left no stone unturned in our preparation for this game.