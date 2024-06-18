Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk boss John McGlynn faces an early season fitness sweat over influential centre-back Coll Donaldson, who didn’t participate in the start of Bairns’ pre-season training this week as he continues to recover from the effects of treatment on a groin injury.

Donaldson, 29, who played 44 times in all competitions for the Bairns last term and was a key man during their ‘Invincible’ League One title success of 2023-24, looks set to miss Falkirk’s pre-season friendlies and is also a big doubt to be fit for the home Premier Sports Cup Group B opener against Dundee United on Saturday, July 13, kick-off 3pm.

Gaffer McGlynn, 62, told the Falkirk Herald: "Coll missed the last couple of games of last season through suspension, but at the same time he had been kind of nursing a groin complaint.

"We got an injection into that and he’s not been able to do anything in pre-season training yet.

John McGlynn (2nd right) has injury concerns over Coll Donaldson (1st left), with the pair pictured celebrating title win with Paul Smith and Stephen McGinn (Pic Michael Gillen)

"So there’s a wee bit of an issue with Coll on his groin which is a little bit disappointing.

"I don’t know how long he will be out for. It’s a wee bit unpredictable at the moment, there is no real timescale.

"We are obviously looking to try and get him back as soon as possible but it’s a little bit depending on the pain.

"He’s working with the physiotherapist in the gym on a daily basis on rehab stuff to strengthen up.

"I would have to suggest that there could be a concern about Coll missing the start of the League Cup section.

"It would obviously be a big blow if he wasn’t available.

"Him and Tom (Lang) are a really good partnership. When Tom went out last season, Coll managed to play with Liam Henderson initially and then Sean Mackie after that.

"Then obviously he got himself suspended when he got sent off.

"We would ideally have been getting Tom and Coll together again as quickly as we possibly can, that would be the best case situation for us.