Falkirk marksman Ross MacIver says he’s eyeing further success with the Bairns this season after signing a two-year contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2027.

The 25-year-old Inverness-born striker has been a key man since arriving last summer following his departure from Alloa Athletic, since netting 22 times and providing eight assists in 51 appearances.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to sign a two-year extension. I’ve loved my time at Falkirk so far, there’s a really good group of boys in the dressing room and the fans have really got behind the team, it’s a great place to be at the moment.

“I’ve really enjoyed working alongside John McGlynn and Paul Smith over the last year, they have really helped me as a player, and I hope we can have even more success in the coming years at Falkirk!”

Ross MacIver (1st left) celebrates with his Falkirk team-mates after Saturday's 2-0 win at Dunfermline Athletic (Pic Michael Gillen)

MacIver’s decision to stay was welcomed by Falkirk boss McGlynn, who has led the team to two Championship wins this season after romping to the League One title unbeaten last term.

McGlynn said: “We’re delighted that Ross has agreed to extend his contract.

"He’s been here just over a year and he has been absolutely different class.

"He’s everything that we’re looking for in a striker, he links the play so well, he’s good in the air, he’s got good pace, and he’s also a really good boy who has a brilliant work rate. He’s got exactly the attitude that we look for.

“It’s also a good bit of business for the club and for Ross. We feel that Ross is someone who could attract interest, we’re by no means looking to sell Ross but nonetheless we are in a stronger position now if an offer does come in.

"It’s also good for Ross, it’s a reward for the hard work and how well he’s done, and we look forward to working with him going forward.”

MacIver has started this season in tremendous form, scoring four times in six matches so far in 2024/25, with his latest strike the opener in Saturday’s 2-0 away league win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Prior to playing for Alloa, his career has also included stints at Ross County, Motherwell, Forfar Athletic, Greenock Morton, Elgin City and Partick Thistle.