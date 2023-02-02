Archie Meekison has picked up a hamstring injury (Pic Michael Gillen)

Scotland under-21 international midfielder Meekison, 20, who is on loan from Dundee United, replaced Liam Henderson after 74 minutes at Meadowbank Stadium but was then crocked and replaced just before full-time by Finn Yeats.

Bairns boss John McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “Archie is a really technically good football player but unfortunately there is really bad news regarding his hamstring.

"It’s a real, real bad one and he could be out for some time. We’re just waiting to hear if he’s going to need an operation. The word is that that’s 90 per cent certain he will have to get one.

"I’ve got to leave that to the experts and for Dundee United. Obviously Dundee United are his parent club and they’ll be the ones that will be taking care of that. There is no time scale.

"I feel so sorry for Archie. He’s a really nice boy.

"It’s a blow that he was only on the park for a short period of time and managed to unfortunately get this really bad injury.”

When asked if he may dip into the loan market this month to try and bring in another midfielder, McGlynn added: “Possibly. I wouldn’t say definitely.

"We were delighted to get Archie and it would need to be someone of the same calibre to bring in.

"I’m not just going to add a body for the sake of adding a body.

"We’ve got enough in there. If we pick up injuries, as long as there’s not too many in the same area, we should be OK.

