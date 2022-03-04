Falkirk FC: Board update outlines tough times ahead

In a lengthy update to supporters on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman on behalf of the board admitted that ‘large operating losses’ incurred from this campaign will have an impact on next season.

They said: “We won’t have the same safety blanket next season, so cannot afford to carry anywhere near the same level of loss. In order to maintain a healthy football budget, the club must therefore increase its income and/or reduce its costs (or more likely a combination of both).”

With Falkirk’s player recruitment having been so poor for an extensive period, added with the lack of young ‘saleable’ talent because of the closing of academy in 2017, they also admitted bringing the club back to a break-even position will be close to impossible.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk FC badge at tunnel entrance (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The club are encouraging fans to join the Falkirk Supporters’ Society, pointing to the likes of Motherwell and Hearts success through larger numbers.

A total of 750,000 shares are available to the FSS, with this currently set to take six years to be completed.

They continued: “If every season ticket holder was also an FSS member it would only take one year.

“Just 2500 members at £10 per month would inject £300,000 of much-needed investment into the club which, along with further Patrons Group funds, will significantly bolster the business and underwrite operating losses.”

Motherwell’s Well Society currently has around 3200 members, while the Foundation of Hearts has around 8000 subscribers.

The club also confirmed they are working on new simplified finance processes in general, admitting: “The financial management methods employed by the club are generally poor and in need of improvement.”

Ahead of next season, planning is under way for improved player recruitment, with newly-appointed scout Allan Fraser already supporting the current management team.