What were the ten best Bairns games of the century's second decade?

FALKIRK FC: Best games of the decade 2010-2019

As the decade draws to a close and we move into the Twenty20s, Sports editor David Oliver looks back at ten memorable Bairns' games.

Counting down to 'the best' game of the last ten years - do you agree? What would you have listed... or not?

February 2, 2010. Colin Healy's second half strike warmed up a snowstorm and gave the Bairns their first league win at Pittodrie since 1958

1. Aberdeen 0 Falkirk 1

August 19, 2014. No countdown would be complete without a derby win and Tom Taiwo's double and Botti Biabi's red card capped a memorable night at East End Park.

2. Dunfermline 1 Falkirk 2

September 21, 2010. A see-saw match lifted the post-relegation gloom as Mark Stewart's last-minute goal earned League Cup progress in a game that had everything.

3. Falkirk 4, Hearts 3

April 1, 2012. The only silverware of the decade, sadly, but the Ramsden's Cup was well deserved for Steven Pressley's blend of youth, experience and Farid.

4. Falkirk 1, Hamilton 0

