Falkirk FC: Bairns' top scorer Callumn Morrison is injury doubt for Queen's Park cup tie this weekend
Morrison, 24, the newly-crowned Glen’s League One Player of the Month for September, has scored five times in eight league games this term to help Falkirk to their current position of leaders with 23 points from nine matches.
McGlynn, who himself won the Glen’s League One Manager of the Month for his fine exploits last month, told the Falkirk Herald: “We have a doubt on Callumn Morrison. He’s picked up a little bit of a groin injury.
"He might become available. It’s still very much touch and go.
“Callumn has been absolutely excellent this season, different class. He’s the top goalscorer in the league and he’s delivered a number of crossses which we’ve scored from. He’s been absolutely flying and he would be a miss.
"But Aidan Nesbitt’s a miss, Calvin Miller’s a miss, Stephen McGinn’s a miss, Brad McKay’s a miss. Once we get all them back we feel that we’ll be at full strength and be a match for anyone.”
McGlynn also said that Sean Mackie will again be available for selection after taking a place on the bench against Hamilton Accies last week.