News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Falkirk FC: Bairns' top scorer Callumn Morrison is injury doubt for Queen's Park cup tie this weekend

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has revealed that Scottish League One’s top scorer so far in 2023-24, Callumn Morrison, is an injury doubt for this Saturday’s home SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie against Queen’s Park, kick-off 3pm.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Callumn Morrison has a shot against Hamilton Accies last weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)Callumn Morrison has a shot against Hamilton Accies last weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)
Callumn Morrison has a shot against Hamilton Accies last weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Morrison, 24, the newly-crowned Glen’s League One Player of the Month for September, has scored five times in eight league games this term to help Falkirk to their current position of leaders with 23 points from nine matches.

McGlynn, who himself won the Glen’s League One Manager of the Month for his fine exploits last month, told the Falkirk Herald: “We have a doubt on Callumn Morrison. He’s picked up a little bit of a groin injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He might become available. It’s still very much touch and go.

Most Popular

“Callumn has been absolutely excellent this season, different class. He’s the top goalscorer in the league and he’s delivered a number of crossses which we’ve scored from. He’s been absolutely flying and he would be a miss.

"But Aidan Nesbitt’s a miss, Calvin Miller’s a miss, Stephen McGinn’s a miss, Brad McKay’s a miss. Once we get all them back we feel that we’ll be at full strength and be a match for anyone.”

McGlynn also said that Sean Mackie will again be available for selection after taking a place on the bench against Hamilton Accies last week.

Related topics:John McGlynnQueen's ParkFalkirkSPFL Trust Trophy