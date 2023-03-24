13-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Ayr United. The Scottish Cup Quarter-final. Blaine Rowe 3 and Sam Ashford 23.

Rowe, 20, who joined on loan from English outfit Coventry City in January, told the Falkirk Herald: "Trying to impress the gaffer (John McGlynn) over the next few weeks to get into the team for the semi-final is the most motivation you can have. There’s no more incentive is there?

"I feel like I’m doing enough at the moment and I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing.

"It’s a dream come true to have the chance to play in this semi-final, I didn’t expect it. This loan has gone better than I thought it would.

"When you come in you don’t know if the gaffer likes experienced players or other players more. So I think it’s gone perfectly for me.

"I’ve played every game since I’ve come in, I’ve learnt a lot and I’m learning more and more every day.

"I’m really enjoying it and it will get even better by playing at Hampden. My team-mates at Coventry are a bit jealous but I’m glad I’m living it.”

Second-placed Falkirk face a tough task to reel back League One leaders Dunfermline this season, with a play-off berth looking a far more realistic target.

“We always have belief,” Rowe said. “We’re kind of switching our minds to the play-offs now because it is a massive gap and we’ve got to have a miracle for them (Dunfermline) to slip up in games when they’ve only lost one game this season.

"It’s going to be tough but nothing’s impossible so we’re still hopeful although we’re focusing on the play-offs.

"I’ve had moments in my career where I’ve felt pressure in terms of playing with a first team when I’ve been 16 or 17. I played against Rangers at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly during Covid.

"If it’s like the Ayr game (Falkirk’s 2-1 win in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals) where there is a massive atmosphere and everyone is betting on you, it doesn’t really phase me.

"Even training with the first team when you’re a young lad, there’s a lot of pressure on you to perform and not crumble under the different atmosphere.