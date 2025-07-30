Falkirk FC: Bairns pay tribute to 'unsung hero' and popular kit-man Bobby Wilson

Tributes have been paid to a former Falkirk FC kit-man who was an “unsung hero” for his years of dedicated service to the club he loved.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns remembered Bobby Wilson last Saturday before the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against The Spartans with a minute’s applause before kick-off.

A poignant obituary on the club’s website read: “Everyone at the club was saddened to hear of the recent passing of Bobby Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bobby was a classic example of the unsung hero, giving many years of dedicated service as the club’s kit-man. Rarely seen by the wider support, he was a key part of the backroom staff and ensured that the players’ equipment was always in immaculate condition and in good repair.

Those involved with Falkirk FC have paid tribute to dyed-in-the-wool Bairns fan and former popular kit-man Bobby Wilson (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“He was a dyed-in-the-wool Falkirk fan and a regular attendee at games both at Brockville and The Falkirk Stadium. He travelled on the Senior Bairns bus, usually along with Brian Rice’s father, and it was obvious that his knowledge of the game and his assessment of players was well in excess of the norm.

"His love of the club extended to watching training sessions and it was while the club was at Little Kerse and Stirling University that he became a familiar face. After a while, he was approached to see if he would help out with the kit and equipment. It was like giving him a golden ticket and he quietly went about preparing equipment for the sessions and watching what was involved with kit preparation.

“He built up a good relationship with managers and players alike, and his discretion and loyalty meant that the many confidential discussions he had overheard remained within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He eventually became the kitman and was duly recognised in the club programmes of the time. “Wee Bobby”, as he was affectionately known, was a popular figure and the club did well to help him, even as his health declined, by keeping him involved on a day-to-day basis as far as was practically possible.

"It was only right and proper that his service was recognised at the Awards Night in 2022 when he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Graeme Henderson on behalf of the players.”