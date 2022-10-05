Falkirk FC: Bairns handed tough tie in SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw

The Bairns progressed into the fourth round after a convincing 2-0 victory over fellow Championship side Partick Thistle last month with goals from Rumarn Burrell and Gary Oliver sealing the victory.

However, in the Premier Sports Cup second round back in August, they lost 3-0 to Dundee at Dens Park and were eventually well-beaten by Gary Bowyer’s men.

The full draw is – Raith Rovers v Morton, Kelty Hearts v Linfield, Queen’s Park v Montrose, Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic or Celtic B, Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South, Falkirk v Dundee, Elgin City v Clyde, Hamilton Accies or Rangers B v Caley Thistle.

The SPFL Trust Trophy (Photo: Craig Watson)