Kelty Hearts prevailed 3-2 against Falkirk in the sides' last meeting on October 22 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

John Potter’s side prevailed 2-0 over Falkirk at New Central Park on September 3 and also recorded a 3-2 victory against McGlynn’s men at the Falkirk Stadium on October 22.

“We have won five games in a row and we are obviously in a good place, we’re playing well,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

"2023 has been really good for us so far and we obviously want to try and continue that.

"It’s Kelty. We have not done well against Kelty, they have taken the honours twice deservedly.

"So we know exactly what we’re going to come up against. We know what we have to do to overcome it.

"It’s a tricky game for us away from home. We have done all right away from home to be fair, but we need to overcome Kelty which we’ve not done up to now.

"They’ve got themselves a two-goal cushion in both the previous games, fairly early on. And that’s good for any team, that kind of settles you down from their point of view and they don’t need to necessarily go chasing the game and of course we do.

"That can actually leave you a little bit open as well when you go and try and chase the game when you’re behind.”

Falkirk, second in League One with 41 points, last weekend reduced the gap on leaders Dunfermline Athletic to five points after 21 games.

McGlynn added: “All we can do is look after ourselves and as long as we do the business that’s all we can ask for.

"We’ve got Dunfermline to play twice ourselves so it’s very much up to us. We need to take care of Kelty on Saturday, we can’t control the games that Dunfermline are going to take part in.

"We’ve got to make sure we don’t slip up. We need to be motivated to stay on the run we’re on, we don’t want any hiccups.

"It’s not easy to go and win four, five games in a row.”