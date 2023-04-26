Falkirk centre-half Coll Donaldson (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Donaldson, 28, was part of the Dundee United side beaten 4-2 on penalties by eventual winners Hibernian following a 0-0 draw in a Mount Florida semi-final on April 16, 2016.

Three years later and then on the books of this weekend’s opponents Inverness, Donaldson missed the Caley Jags’ 3-0 last four defeat to Hearts as he was suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft 2’ centre back, one of Falkirk’s best performers this season, told the Falkirk Herald: “I played there (at Hampden) with United and got beat on penalties and I missed out on the semi-final with Inverness against Hearts through suspension.

“So my memories are not great really. Hopefully I can put that right on Saturday.

“The one for United was quite an eventful game. I gave away the penalty that Jason Cummings chipped over the bar.

“I mind he said after the game he’d done it because his hair looked like Andrea Pirlo’s!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were by far the better side that day. It was probably our best game of that season so to lose it was desperately disappointing.

“I’d already come off by the time that game went to penalties.