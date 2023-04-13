Victory for McGlynn’s second-placed side at the Falkirk Stadium this Saturday would put them eight points ahead of Rhys McCabe’s third-placed North Lanarkshire outfit with just three league games left, with the sides then potentially facing each other in a two-legged Championship play-off semi-final.

"I would say Airdrie are the best footballing side we’ve played in League One this season,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

“They are very good, they’re pleasing on the eye, they pass the ball really well, they’re entertaining, so they tick a lot of boxes.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has great respect for the high quality of football played by this weekend's opponents Airdrieonians

"But I’ve got to also say that at the end of the day the league table doesn’t lie. Dunfermline are going to win the league and if they do, which is looking like a foregone conclusion now, then they deserve to win it and if they do they’ve been good winners.

"In the past you get the plaudits for being a good football team, as myself and Paul (assistant manager Paul Smith) got at Raith Rovers when we did really well in the Championship.

"But you would swap that all day long for winning the league. Fair play to Dunfermline, they’ve been the best team, because otherwise they wouldn’t be sitting so far clear at the top of the table having won 20 games.

"Airdrie are pleasing on the eye. We sit five points clear of them in second place at this moment in time and we’re hoping to make that eight.

Falkirk's Kai Kennedy is mobbed after scoring Bairns' goal in 1-1 draw against Airdrieonians on December 3, the sides' last meeting at Falkirk Stadium

"It would look like maybe we’re going to play Airdrie in the play-offs so it’s a significant game coming up.”

