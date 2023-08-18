Falkirk and Hamilton Accies are listed as joint 9/2 favourites with one bookmaker to win the third tier title this term, and McGlynn stressed he doesn’t think the Lanarkshire side represent his team’s only threat.

“League One is a very difficult league to get out of regardless of who’s in it,” the gaffer told the Falkirk Herald. It’s always a difficult league.

"We’ve lost Dunfermline who are a good side, we’ve lost Airdrie who are a good side.

John McGlynn has lauded the depth of quality sides within League One (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"But Hamilton’s come down and are spending a hell of a lot of money, bringing in recognised players better than League One level.

"We are joint favourites with Hamilton and I think they’re going to be there or thereabouts.”

Assessing the other League One teams, McGlynn added: "Cove Rangers are full-time now. They’ve got money, they’ve made 20 signings and they’ve probably not finished. They could go and sign more.

"Queen of the South are full-time, a good side. And after that you’ve got Alloa and Montrose who are always very difficult opponents.

"Look at how well Stirling Albion are doing. Annan have come in and then you have Edinburgh City who had a great season last season in our league.

"Stirling Albion in particular will have enhanced the league and made it better.”

McGlynn said he was unsurprised at the positive impact which last season’s nemeses – the aforementioned Dunfermline and Airdrieonians – are having in the league above.

"Airdrie are a very good side,” he added. “They beat Dundee in their league cup group and went and beat Partick Thistle in the league.

"Obviously Dunfermline were winning at Tannadice in the league last Saturday and Dundee United just came back very late.

"So they’ll be taking a lot of confidence from that on the back of having won their first game.