Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt has been ever present this season

Nesbitt, 26, has featured in all 33 of Falkirk’s league and cup games this campaign – starting in 32 of them – and netted his fourth goal in 2022-2023 with a brilliant curling shot during Monday night's 5-1 Scottish Cup fifth round success at Darvel which booked a home quarter-final against Ayr United.

​”It is probably the strongest season of my career in terms of consistency, the amount I’m playing and staying fit,” Nesbitt told the Falkirk Herald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been really enjoying it, really consistent, 33 games already at the start of February is great.

13-08-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One. Aidan Nesbitt 10 and Ryan Williamson 2 at the end of the game.

"I hope I can just keep helping the team. I’ve been playing slightly deeper more sometimes or I’ve been playing wherever I’m asked.

"It’s good having that kind of level of trust that I am asked to play different positions and I’m doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I’ve got 11 league assists and a couple of goals so I’ve been delighted with the way the season’s gone and as long as I can continue that for the last three or four months and finish strongly it probably will be my best season.”

In addition to their sterling Scottish Cup exploits this season, the Bairns are also having a very good season in League One as they sit second on 45 points, seven points adrift of leaders Dunfermline Athletic with 13 matches remaining.

That position could be even stronger had Falkirk not conceded a last gasp penalty equaliser to draw 1-1 at Alloa Athletic on February 7, a game which ended a five-match winning streak in the league.

Nesbitt, whose team host Alloa in the league this Saturday, added: "Conceding a penalty in the 94th minute blew the wind out our sails a wee bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a bit of a gutter, especially with us scoring so late.

"But I think we had been on a really good run before that. I think if we can put what happened at Alloa to one side and keep winning league games – if we go and win another six league games in a row – then I think it will hold us in good stead.

"We know that and we just need to put that behind us now.