Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt has been ever present this season

Falkirk had won their previous six games in league and cup before drawing 1-1 at Alloa Athletic in the league last Tuesday night, meaning the second-placed side are buoyant ahead of taking on Mick Kennedy’s West of Scotland Premier Division shock troops who beat Premiership side Aberdeen 1-0 at home in the previous round.

"Everyone loves an underdog story don’t they?” Nesbitt told the Falkirk Herald.

"Our job is to make sure it doesn’t happen. Our job is to play to the best of our abilities and play good attacking football then I’m sure we’ll be all right.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s one 90 minutes that we should be going into confidently.

"Off the back of our league form we will be confident, we’ve been doing really well in the league.

"Other than dropping points at Alloa last Tuesday night we have won the last five or six. So we’ll be going into it in good form and if we just concentrate on ourselves we have good players and we’ll be able to win the game.”

Like hundreds of thousands of other TV viewers across Scotland, Nesbitt was stunned that Darvel ousted the Dons in the previous round.

“We watched Darvel’s game against Aberdeen,” said the 26-year-old number 10. “They played really well and they’ll obviously want to kick on.

"The last result was a cup final for them, they came through it, they won.

"I think they’ll be quietly confident. But we are three leagues above them and we’re confident in our own abilities, we’re a good team.

"I don’t think we overly have anything to fear as long as we can play our game and put the background noise to one side.

"They probably have the backing of the rest of the country behind them watching it.

"That's just another factor that we need to overcome.