Falkirk FC: Anton Dowds signs pre-contract with Championship club

Anton Dowds (Picture: Alan Murray)

Having made 11 appearances since returning on loan from Dick Campbell’s Arbroath in January, he has went on to score seven goals after that successful spell in the Championship on loan and he looked like a player revitalised.

Injury has hampered the hitman in recent times, but he returned during Satuday’s 3-1 victory over East Fife off the bench.

Dowds’ contract was set to expire this summer and it was expected the forward would move on.

Anton Dowds returned this weekend to the Bairns squad

A statement from Thistle read: “Partick Thistle Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Anton Dowds on a pre-contract agreement.

"Anton will sign a deal until 2024 when his contract at The Falkirk Stadium expires in the summer.