Falkirk FC announce half season ticket pricing and sales
Falkirk FC have announced that half season tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the cinch League 1 campaign.
If supporters purchase their season ticket on or before next Friday, the home match against Cove Rangers will be included, which allows entry to ten matches all in.
Prices start from £125 for Adults, £85 for concessions and £60 for Under 18s. Under 12s are free.
Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the club shop starting from today.
A club statement read: “As a bonus to fans purchasing their half season ticket on or before the tenth of December, we are happy to be able to include our game against Cove Rangers next Saturday as an extra on top of all home cinch League One fixtures from Clyde on the 26th of December to our final league match of the season against Alloa Athletic on the 23rd of April.
“With a gift voucher provided a half season ticket is the perfect present for the Falkirk fan in your life this festive season. Half season ticket holders will also be included in our Club Shop 15% December Discount for Season Ticket holders, giving you a chance to save on the Christmas shopping as well.”