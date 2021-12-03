Falkirk FC announce half season ticket pricing and sales

Falkirk fans (Pic Michael Gillen)

If supporters purchase their season ticket on or before next Friday, the home match against Cove Rangers will be included, which allows entry to ten matches all in.

Prices start from £125 for Adults, £85 for concessions and £60 for Under 18s. Under 12s are free.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the club shop starting from today.

A club statement read: “As a bonus to fans purchasing their half season ticket on or before the tenth of December, we are happy to be able to include our game against Cove Rangers next Saturday as an extra on top of all home cinch League One fixtures from Clyde on the 26th of December to our final league match of the season against Alloa Athletic on the 23rd of April.