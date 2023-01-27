Falkirk FC: All go for Rowe at Bairns after injury hell

Blaine Rowe has been a positive addition for Falkirk at right back (Pic Michael Gillen)

So Coventry City loanee Rowe, 20, is relishing being back north of the border and part of the Bairns’ 2022-23 campaign which is still going strong in the League One title race and Scottish Cup.

The defender, who joined Falkirk on a six-month loan on January 2, told the Falkirk Herald: "When I was playing at Ayr I was coming on, doing well and then I got injured in a friendly game against Hamilton, after being told that I would have been starting that weekend against Raith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it just made me hungrier to get back into the Scottish league because I knew I could handle it, playing and doing well, if I was on form and kept fit.

“I’ve enjoyed it at Falkirk. The lads have made me feel really welcome and I feel like I’ve integrated into the team nicely and played well.

"Men’s football is a lot different to what I was playing in the under-23s (at Coventry).

"I have had some men’s football stints but not as regular as 90 minutes and another 90 minutes.

"It’s tough on the legs but good for my experience and knowledge of the game.”

Rowe – who said he is learning a lot from Falkirk boss John McGlynn – has been sold on the Scottish game by his grandad Jim, who was born in Ayrshire.

"Obviously when I went to Ayr he was chuffed because it was his hometown club,” the player added.

"Then he was saying: ‘You have to go to Falkirk’ when I got the interest because of its rich history and the fact it is just a great club on the up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Falkirk go into this Saturday’s away league game at Edinburgh second in League One, seven points adrift of leaders Dunfermline Athletic after 20 games.

Rowe said: “We are hoping to catch Dunfermline. We hope they slip up and we can catch them.

"But we just need to be on our game. We can’t focus too much on Dunfermline because then we’ll let our game slip.

“If we just keep doing what we’re doing and keep the winning run going then if they slip we’ll catch them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if not and we’re in the play-offs then we need to do our bit in there then get promoted.”

Rowe is also excited by the prospect of playing in Falkirk’s Scottish Cup last 16 clash on Monday, February 13 at Darvel, the West of Scotland Premier Division leaders who shocked Aberdeen 1-0 at home in the previous round despite being five tiers below.

He added: "I watched the Aberdeen game on my phone and Darvel were really good which shocked me because obviously they’re in the lower league.

"I didn’t know the football was so good at that level. It’s not going to be an easy game at all so we’re going to have to be on it. Aberdeen probably didn’t realise that Darvel would be that good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to not be naive and think because they’re in the lower leagues we’re just going to walk over them because evidently not, they’ve just beaten a great premier league side.

"So we just need to approach the game like we do every other one. Don’t take things for granted like the manager always says.