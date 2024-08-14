Falkirk FC ace Coll Donaldson on facing his boyhood heroes Hearts this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donaldson, 29, said: "I make no secret of the fact that I'm a Jambo. But in the game, I'll obviously be the biggest Falkirk fan in the world!
"I've played against Hearts a few times and beaten them before, so I won't let it affect me.
"It'll be a great game. My three brothers will probably all be sitting in the Hearts end.
"That's just how football works in Scotland, it's a small world. It's definitely something to look forward to. It's good to get a decent draw that will be a great occasion at the stadium.
"We had some big games last season, like the cup game against Dundee United. The home crowd get behind you and that makes for a good game.
"We'll have a go and hopefully get the right result. I beat Hearts when I was with Dundee United.
"I actually missed a sitter against them when I was with Ross County! It was to score in the last minute, the season they went down.
"Once you start the game, you honestly quickly forget how much of a Jambo you are."
