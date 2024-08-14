Falkirk FC ace Coll Donaldson on facing his boyhood heroes Hearts this weekend

By Ben Kearney
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 17:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Although he’s a big Hearts fan, Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson will be going all out to eliminate the Jambos from the Premier Sports Cup in the sides’ Premier Sports Cup second round tie this Saturday.

Donaldson, 29, said: "I make no secret of the fact that I'm a Jambo. But in the game, I'll obviously be the biggest Falkirk fan in the world!

"I've played against Hearts a few times and beaten them before, so I won't let it affect me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It'll be a great game. My three brothers will probably all be sitting in the Hearts end.

Coll Donaldson (centre) and his Falkirk mates celebrate Bairns' first goal in 2-0 win at Dunfermline last weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)Coll Donaldson (centre) and his Falkirk mates celebrate Bairns' first goal in 2-0 win at Dunfermline last weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)
Coll Donaldson (centre) and his Falkirk mates celebrate Bairns' first goal in 2-0 win at Dunfermline last weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)

"That's just how football works in Scotland, it's a small world. It's definitely something to look forward to. It's good to get a decent draw that will be a great occasion at the stadium.

"We had some big games last season, like the cup game against Dundee United. The home crowd get behind you and that makes for a good game.

"We'll have a go and hopefully get the right result. I beat Hearts when I was with Dundee United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I actually missed a sitter against them when I was with Ross County! It was to score in the last minute, the season they went down.

"Once you start the game, you honestly quickly forget how much of a Jambo you are."

Related topics:HeartsFalkirkDundee United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.