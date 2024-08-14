Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although he’s a big Hearts fan, Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson will be going all out to eliminate the Jambos from the Premier Sports Cup in the sides’ Premier Sports Cup second round tie this Saturday.

Donaldson, 29, said: "I make no secret of the fact that I'm a Jambo. But in the game, I'll obviously be the biggest Falkirk fan in the world!

"I've played against Hearts a few times and beaten them before, so I won't let it affect me.

"It'll be a great game. My three brothers will probably all be sitting in the Hearts end.

Coll Donaldson (centre) and his Falkirk mates celebrate Bairns' first goal in 2-0 win at Dunfermline last weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)

"That's just how football works in Scotland, it's a small world. It's definitely something to look forward to. It's good to get a decent draw that will be a great occasion at the stadium.

"We had some big games last season, like the cup game against Dundee United. The home crowd get behind you and that makes for a good game.

"We'll have a go and hopefully get the right result. I beat Hearts when I was with Dundee United.

"I actually missed a sitter against them when I was with Ross County! It was to score in the last minute, the season they went down.

"Once you start the game, you honestly quickly forget how much of a Jambo you are."