Falkirk FC ace Calvin Miller reveals he 'owes a lot' to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
Miller, 26, told the Falkirk Herald: "I was pleasantly surprised Cetic won. We've come up against them three times now and I think we've been unbeaten, 3-3 and 1-1 in the Champions League as well.
"I know it was only a pre-season friendly but these are the games that you look to see where you're at. Winning 4-3 against Man City is a good one to look at isn't it?
"I hope Brendan wins the league again this year, I'm a big Celtic fan. He was incredible for me in my time there, I've got a lot of great things to say about him.
"He gave me my debut so I will always appreciate him for that.”
Miller, who made four Celtic appearances between 2016 and 2017, is a former Hoops team-mate of Kieran Tierney, stretchered off with a hamstring injury when playing for Scotland against Switzerland at Euro 2024 in Germany.
“Kieran is still young and he's had a few injuries,” Miller said. "Knowing Kieran, he's a strong boy mentally so I know he'll overcome the challenges that he's facing.
"He's 100% committed to football so I'm sure he'll be fine and I wish him all the best in his recovery.”
On newly-promoted Falkirk’s prospects in this season’s Champioship, which starts with a home game against Queen’s Park next Friday, August 2, kick-off 7.45pm, Miller added: "We're going up a league so it's bound to be much tougher.
"We as a team have a winning mentality so we want to win every game and be up that top end of the table.
"We're really looking forward to it and glad we're the Friday night game. It's a fresh start to a new season so form last season doesn't matter.
"Hopefully we'll get a big crowd in, get the Ultras in. The fans were great last season and I'm sure they'll be great this season.
"Anthing's possible. It's one step at a time, one game at a time for us and hopefully we do really, really well.”
