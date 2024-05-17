Falkirk FC: Academy pair Calean McCrone and Flynn McCafferty sign professional contracts
The Bairns, who sealed an invincible League One title last term, will include the Falkirk academy duo in John McGlynn’s first team heading into pre-season.
Both aged 16, the pair will also undertake an SQA qualification alongside their football training to continue their academic development.
The two modern apprentices increase the number of academy players signed professionally at the club to six, joining Owen Hayward, Scott Honeyman, Rhys Walker, and Logan Sinclair, who signed as modern apprentices last summer.
“I am delighted the club has been able to allow us to add two new modern apprentices for the 2023/24 season,” Falkirk’s head of academy Tony Begg said. “This brings us to six in total when added to the four from last year, who now enter the second year of their modern apprenticeship.
“Both Caelan and Flynn have had an influential season with the under-18 group and deserve this opportunity to take the next step in their journey. I wish them both well and look forward to seeing how they progress.”
Boss McGlynn added: “Caelan McCrone is a central midfield player who is very hard working and has great energy levels. He has got great ability, he has the legs to get about the park, and he can open up defences, so he has a lot of the attributes that we look for.
“Flynn McCafferty is a number ten or central midfield player that plays in that role in behind the striker but can drop in and play that bit deeper as well. Again, he has really good ability, he played in a bounce game we had in the second half of the season against Peterhead, and he really excelled. It was probably one of the best performances I have seen from a young player coming on in a game like that.
“I’ve watched both players a number of times, and head of academy Tony Begg is also very involved in these things along with the other Under-18’s coaching staff. We feel they have an opportunity to come in and train with the first team every day that should kick them on really well.
“We have high hopes for the pair, but it’s just another step of the ladder to become a first team player and there is still a lot of work to get done. That’s what they’re here to do and as they start on their modern apprenticeship, we will give them all the help we can possibly give them, but they have to grasp this opportunity.”
