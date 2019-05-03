Falkirk fans plan protest - it's a sit-in!

Supporters of Falkirk are planning a peaceful protest in the stadium's south stand after tomorrow's Ross County match.

The game will decide whether the Bairns drop into SPFL League One or are given yet another stay of execution in the play-offs.

Protest chants were directed at the board during the Dundee United match. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But regardless of the outcome a section of the Bairns support will make a point on the leadership of the club.

After the last home match against Morton, a small band of supporters stayed behind to chant protests from behind the goals. This time they expect to be joined by many more after a rallying call circulated on social media.

It read: "We are planning a protest, we've had enough, these folk trying to run the club have failed and it doesn't look like things are getting any better.

"Are you happy with the way things are currently being run by this management?

Despite their lowly league status the Bairns have still been well backed home and away this term. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"We are hopeful of a massive backing on this but please no running on the pitch. On a side note WHEN we do stay up or reach the play-off we will stay protesting, we can't let them carry on."

Falkirk FC are aware of the Facebook post and suggested protest.