Falkirk fans deserve better, admits Doyle

Michael Doyle admitted the fans deserve better after Falkirk crashed to a 1-0 defeat to Clyde last week.

It was the first defeat of the League One season for the Bairns courtesy of Mark Lamont's 34th minute strike but it was the manner of defeat which rankled with supporters.

Falkirk had brought with them over 1500 fans to Broadwood and ahead of the clash with Airdrieonians on Saturday at the Penny Cars Stadium, Doyle conceded that simply wasn't good enough.

Doyle told the Falkirk Herald: "I think the fans deserve better, the amount of support we bring to games you've got the support there.

"We're a bigger club. There's no doubt. It's not just one of the best supported clubs in this league, it's probably in Scotland.

"When you're taking near enough 2000 to an away game they deserve better.. I don't think some of the teams get that at home in the Premier League.

"The boys are realising now how big a club this is.

"We've got all the facilities, great manager, great coaching staff, great squad that you could probably say on paper is not just good enough for this league, it's good enough for the Championship.

"But it's the players that need to stand up and be counted.

"It's better to have a kick up the bum at the start of the season and hopefully we can drive on from now."

Doyle admits the onus is on Falkirk to break down teams who sit behind the ball and it's a different approach for the players.

He said: "I played with Queen of the South last year and we played very counter attacking football.

"We had Stephen Dobbie as well and if you got one chance in a game nine times out of ten he would score.

"It's the kind of mentality Celtic and Rangers come up against every week, teams are happy to get a point even at home.

"Having a lot of the ball can be hard to watch sometimes because teams will sit in and moves can break down.

"It can be frustrating not just for the fans but for the players.

"But when it does click you can see the quality we have to win games.

"Sometimes you have to win ugly as well and I think the manager has pointed that out.

"We know how we train against each other, we put the foot in, we fight and argue because everyone wants to win so we need to take into a game on Saturday."