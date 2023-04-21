'Falkirk fans can be our 12th man in play-offs' - says Bairns boss John McGlynn as he makes young side admission
John McGlynn says the Falkirk support can be the key to successfully navigating the promotion play-offs, as he urged fans to become the team's “12th man” and them over the line despite their recent dip in form.
The Bairns boss admitted he ‘couldn’t legislate’ for his side’s poor play in possession on Tuesday night against Edinburgh in the 2-1 loss to the Citizens, as he outlined why he thinks the recent run has come about.
Falkirk have now won just once in their last seven league outings.
"Tuesday night was our worst home performance, McGlynn said. “But we have to consider that we have a really young squad. Some of them have never been in this situation before and a little bit of nerves have kicked in.
“It happens in all sports and when you are getting over that finishing line (in terms of finishing second) then you can have that bit of anxiety kick in and that can make all the difference.
“There isn’t a magic wand. All I can say is the management staff and players are totally committed to getting this club promoted. We are desperate to get out this league.
“Our data and numbers from Tuesday night were up there in comparison to anything we have done already this season in regards to running, sprinting, recoveries, that type of thing.
“It isn’t for a lack of effort – we lacked a bit of quality and we gave the ball away far too much. I was shocked and I cannot legislate for that. But we had good opportunities to get the first goal and that would have changed the game.
“We need to stick together because the fans can be the 12th man. They really have a massive part to play.
“When myself and Paul came into the club, we certainly didn’t want to be in League 1 the following year. We came here to try and win this league.
"But you have to compliment Dunfermline for having a season like no other. They were so consistent and they deserved to win the league.
“It was a tall order to fulfil coming into the club in the summer under the circumstances, but what we have done is secured the play-offs. The club finished sixth last season in the division and fifth the year before.
“We aren’t in the greatest of form but I have been in the game for a long, long time. We have so much to play for.”
Falkirk now face a tough trip to the Indodrill to face Alloa Athletic, who themselves are hoping to earn a play-off place on Saturday afternoon with a victory.
Ahead of that match, which is the Bairns penultimate game of the league season, boss McGlynn said: “The game could be a classic.
"We want to confirm that second place for ourselves and we don’t want anyone else to do it for us.
"Alloa are fighting for a play-off place and Edinburgh are still in with a shout now, so there will be pressure on them.
"Alloa need to win that game to confirm their play-off position."