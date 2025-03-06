Falkirk fans' backing 'wild' to me, admits Barney Stewart after first goal

Falkirk's Barney Stewart celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Barney Stewart says the Falkirk supporters’ unwavering backing has been “wild” after he grabbed his first senior goal for the Bairns on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Englishman, 20, came off the bench to score in a 3-0 win over bottom club Airdrieonians.

And the student striker – who joined up with the first team proper back in January after a loan spell back at his previous club Heriot-Watt – was serenaded by the sizeable travelling support in North Lanarkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On finally getting his goal after eight William Hill Championship appearances, he said: “It is more of a relief than anything. I’ve been saying before each game this time has to be the game I get my goal.

“It’s great that it has finally come and hopefully more can come.

“You dream of this. When I was at Heriot-Watt you do aim as high as possible.

“And I have been so lucky to land at the perfect place.

“It’s been hard adapting when I first came in but everyone has helped me make that step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gaffer (John McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) have shown real faith in me, putting me on in games that we needed a goal in.”

On the backing from the Bairns’ fans, who have already made up a popular chant for him, Stewart added: “They’ve had my back since the very beginning which is wild to me.

“You are looking at this big, lanky university striker coming in thinking ‘who’s this scuddy’?

“I’ve appreciated the patience from them. It means so much.”