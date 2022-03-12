Falkirk fall to heavy home defeat against Aidrieonians

Calum Smith celebrates scoring the opener for the Diamonds (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

In what has become an alarming recurring theme, it was the visiting side at the Falkirk Stadium who looked the most comfortable on the ball in the opening stages.

After seven minutes Airdrieonians had an early lead through on-form forward Calum Smith who took advantage of a sleeping Bairns backline.

He scored two last time out against Alloa Athletic and he showed his confidence firing home from outside the box.

They should have made it two moments later when Paul Watson’s deflected clearance was well saved off the line by Robbie Mutch.

Falkirk’s lack of shape and ideas was apparent and outwith some decent touches from Leigh Griffiths, they did nothing to suggest they could score after half an hour of play.

The first decent chance came for the Bairns on 36 minutes when Jaze Kabia headed straight into Max Currie’s hands after a pinpoint delivery from a Griffiths free kick.

Airdrieonians dominance had faded but they were a threat on the counter attack and Smith should have had his second when he was one-on-one with Mutch.

The goalkeeper did well to smother the effort and palm it away from danger.

On 40 minutes Craig McGuffie’s cross was met by the onrushing Charlie Telfer who was unlucky to see his powerful header not hit the back of the net.

Griffiths then had a drive at goal deflected wide at the last second as Falkirk finally came alive just before the break.

The first sight of goal after the interval came for Falkirk when Kabia’s looping header from a wide angle nearly caught out Currie, who did well to push the ball wide.

On the hour mark Smith had another chance to score his second when his effort from just outside the area was well saved.

Then a moment of madness from Ryan Williamson saw him pass the ball back to Mutch, who collected the ball and in doing so allowed Airdrieonians a free kick shot at goal from just five yards.

Rhys McCabe fired over the free hit at goal, but moments later the Diamonds would make it two.

Smith finally grabbed his second, finishing well in the box after peeling away from his marker on 65 minutes.

There was a welcome return for Callumn Morrison off the bench straight after the goal went in as he replaced Craig McGuffie.

But the afternoon would only get worse for the Bairns.

Callum Gallagher was the next to take advantage of a struggling defence as he peeled in at the front post to head home past Martin with 15 minutes left to play.

Falkirk gave themselves a lifeline when Griffiths nodded home from a Williamson cross on 76 minutes to reduce the deficit. It was the one moment of quality the Bairns had produced in front of goal all afternoon.

The Diamonds would score the final goal of the match however with substitute Scott McGill firing home on 83 minutes after being allowed to drive forward.

Falkirk now travel to Dumbarton next with the season already looking done and dusted in early March.

Teams

Falkirk: Robbie Mutch, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Paul Watson, Jevon Mills, Leon McCann, Charlie Telfer, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Jaze Kabia, Leigh Griffiths.

Subs: Luke Holt, Paul Dixon, Gary Miller, Callumn Morrison, Steven Hetherington, Jaime Wilson, Seb Ross, Keaghan Jacobs, Mackenzie Lemon.

Airdrieonians: Max Currie, Craig Watson, Brody Paterson, Scott Agnew, Rhys McCabe, Callum Fordyce, Adam Frizzell, Dylan Easton, Gabby McGill, Calum Gallagher, Callum Smith.

Subs: Jay Cantley, Josh Kerr, Scott Walker, Justin Devaney, Dean Ritchie, Matthew McDonald, Jordan Allan, Scott McGill, Jonathan Afolabi.