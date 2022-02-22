Falkirk fail to take advantage of crucial game in hand, drawing at home to Peterhead

Ryan Duncan celebrates giving Peterhead an early lead (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

The Blue Toon shocked the Bairns, scoring early on through Ryan Duncan, who reacted quickest in the box on 7 minutes.

It took the home side to just before half time to find an equaliser with Anton Dowds’ header levelling the match, but they couldn’t find a goal after the break and the performance against the side second bottom merited only a point, if that.

Right at the death Peterhead should have won it with Hamish Ritchie smashing the post with the Bairns support making their feelings known at the end.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton Dowds glancing header just before the break made it 1-1

After being a surprise exclusion last time out in Aberdeen, Livingston loanee Jaze Kabia returned up front and he nearly had the Bairns ahead just two minutes in, driving through on goal and putting his chipped effort over the bar.

But it would be visitors who would take the lead in the match. Failing to clear their lines, the Falkirk defence paid the ultimate price with Ryan Duncan blasting home from close range on eight minutes.

Charlie Telfer was caught in possession in front of his own goal and nearly gifted a second for Peterhead, with Hamish Ritchie’s curling effort going just past the post in what was a shocking opening from Falkirk.

The Bairns next chance didn’t come until 17 minutes in, when Craig McGuffie’s crossfield pass for Anton Dowds allowed him to play in Telfer - who shot wide.

Brett Long made a great save to deny Dowds as the hosts hunted an equaliser, with the away side happy to be patient and wait to break.

McGuffie then played in Kabia with a deft pass in behind, but the forward made his run too early and was offside.

Peterhead broke quickly on the half hour mark and though they had a shout for a spot kick when Grant Savoury went down in the box, but referee Peter Stuart showed him a yellow card for diving.

On 41 minutes Falkirk finally found a goal, and it was from a well worked set piece.

Telfer’s corner kick was met by Dowds who glanced a header into the far corner to level the match and give the Bairns a much needed lift.

Leigh Griffiths came on shortly into the second half for Kabia who had picked up a knock earlier on, as Falkirk looked to take the lead against a stuffy Blue Toon.

The 22-time Scotland cap had a chance to score his first goal for the club on the hour mark with a trademark free kick.

From 25 yards his rasping drive was expertly stopped by Long.

Jim McInally’s side had fallen out of the game, and he responded by bringing on target man Russell McLean for Jack Brown and the striker nearly netted moments after coming on.

His curling effort from range was the first time in the half a Peterhead player looked to drive forward.

On 67 minutes Grifffiths had another chance, this time he spun in the box and fired a shot just past the far post.

The visitors had another half chance soon after with Ritchie going through on goal only to shoot wide of the target, much to the frustration of his teammates who ran alongside him.

They should have been in front on 74 minutes when McLean’s brilliant flick set Savoury one-on-one with Mutch, but his weak effort was well saved by Mutch who was having a decent match.

Gary Miller nearly had the goal Falkirk desperately needed ten minutes from time when he rose highest from a corner and headed just over.

Then out of nowhere, Mutch was inches away from putting the ball into his own net with a sliced clearance. The young goalkeeper was lucky.