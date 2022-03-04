Falkirk face Stenhousemuir in derby clash in SWF Championship South

With both sides in the bottom half of the SWF Championship South split, the Bairns are currently top of the mini-table on 18 points, with Stenhousemuir only one point behind.

Speaking to the Herald, Muir wants his players to draw on their February win.

He said: “The thing for me was they were on a great run at that point and were confident about their chances.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk won 3-0 against St Mirren last time out (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

"So it was a really big win for us to go there and win the way we did.

"It was against the form book for us to have won that match.”

Falkirk come into the match on Sunday on the back of two wins, with Muir pleased with their last performance.

They downed a stuffy St Mirren at the Falkirk Stadium, winning 3-0.He said: "They’ve been down at the bottom for most of the season, so they sat in and made themselves hard to beat.

"The challenge for us was to break them down and we did that well in the end.

"It was comfortable and we scored the goals we needed to.

"To be honest, at this time of year, just coming away with the win is all that matters.”

With both clubs in a battle to be the best of the lower half of the league, he admitted the match could play a big role in deciding who eventually sits in 10th spot.

"It will be a big boost for however wins the the game,” Muir said.

"If we could pick up the three points, we would be in a really positive frame of mind going into the run-in.

"They scored three last time out so we know they can score goals, we need to be solid and not gift anything away on the day.”

He added: “Stenny have really picked up as the season has gone on. ”They have some talented players and they have improved their squad, so it won’t be easy. ”It will be a close run thing, with Airdrie also still in with a shout.”