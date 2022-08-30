Falkirk exit the Premier Sports Cup

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns never got going in the city of discovery, with goals from Lyall Cameron, Lee Ashcroft and Zach Robinson ensuring it was a comfortable victory for the Championship hosts.

Captain Stephen McGinn missed out through suspension and his guile and know-how was sorely missed in the middle of the park.

Robinson had the first effort of the match on three minutes when he was played through one-on-one with Nicky Hogarth.

Callumn Morrison puts pressure on the Dundee defence (Photos: Michael Gillen)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His strike however was straight into the stopper’s arms and didn’t test the Notts Forest loanee.

Craig McGuffie then moments later made a crucial block in the box to deny Robinson once again.

Falkirk’s first real chance came ten minutes before the break, with Callumn Morrison blasting an effort off a Dundee defender on the line.

It was great work from striker Juan Alegria to hold up the ball and feed in the onrushing winger.

The Bairns finished the half strongly with Ashcroft nearly putting the away side ahead on 42 minutes.

A perfect cross from Coll Donaldson was deflected at the near side onto the post.

In the second half, John McGlynn’s side fell further back and the hosts took real control of the tie.

Ben Williamson arrowed an effort just past the post early on as they looked to double their lead.

They did just that on 55 minutes when Lyall Cameron latched onto a through ball and finished well into the far corner.

Falkirk could have levelled the tie on 76 minutes when substitute Ola Lawal found himself free in the six-yard box.

A tantalising cross from Morrison found the midfielder but he couldn’t connect with the ball.

With ten minutes to go Dundee found a second goal to ensure they would be in the quarter finals.

Ashcroft rose the highest from a corner kick to score and make it 2-0.

In the final minute of the ninety, the Bairns were reduced to ten men when Gary Oliver was sent off.

He was adjudged to have blocked a shot with his hand and a spot-kick was awarded to the hosts.

Robinson finished well into the corner of the net to make it 3-0 on the night just before the final whistle.

Falkirk now face Kelty Hearts away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Teams

Dundee: Harry Sharp, Cammy Kerr, Tyler French, Ryan Sweeney, Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan, Zach Robinson, Paul McMullan, Ben Williamson, Lyall Cameron, Joe Grayson.

Subs: Adam Legzdins, Jordan McGhee, Paul McGowan, Niall McGinn, Finlay Robertson, Max Anderson, Luke Strachan.

Falkirk: Nicky Hogarth, Liam Henderson, Coll Donaldson, Callumn Morrison, Juan Alegria, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Finn Yeats, Leon McCann, Gary Oliver, Sean Mackie.