Falkirk 'evolve' board by introducing three new directors to make top table 'less executive'

Stuart Adam is one of three who are set to nominated for election to the Bairns' Board of Directors at the upcoming Falkirk FC Annual General Meeting (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk FC have confirmed that the club’s board of directors will be expanded to six members – with three new faces set to sit at the Bairns’ top table.

Board spokesperson Kenny Jamieson, who was first appointed back in December 2021 as a Patrons’ Group representative, has chosen not to stand for re-election for another term.

And Falkirk-born Mark Whittet – with a background in retail and business management - has been elected by the Patrons’ Group to replace Jamieson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Adam and Bob Leishman have also been co-opted onto the board, with all three set to be put up for nomination at the Bairns’ upcoming Annual General Meeting.

"When our fan ownership journey began in December 2021, due to the situation the club found itself in, the board had to be highly operational and involved in almost every aspect of the day-to-day running of the club,” a club spokesperson said.

“Since then, by putting in place good business practices and management structures, and by recruiting, resourcing and developing club staff, the business has gradually become more able to run autonomously.

“Over the past year or so, we’ve been considering how best to further evolve the board, to broaden the skill base and better spread the workload, while continuing to make the board progressively less executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More recently, this conversation has been accelerated by the sad passing of Gordon Wright, and by Kenny Jamieson’s decision not to stand for re-election to another term as one of the Patrons’ Group board representatives.

“All three will be nominated for election at the forthcoming AGM and will be appointed subject to confirmation by shareholders. Kenny will also stand down at the AGM.”

The statement also confirmed that Tom Angus is currently completing the Bairns’ company secretarial duties on an interim basis after the sudden death of board member and company secretary Gordon Wright in May.

The new board of directors are set to appoint someone to the position of company secretary to replace Gordon in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We trust all Falkirk fans will welcome Mark, Stuart and Bob onto the board and wish them well,” the statement continued, going on to introduce each new director with a short profile.

Mark Whittet

Mark was born in Falkirk, went to school in Grangemouth and now lives back in Falkirk. He recently retired after more than 38 years in senior executive leadership roles with retail giant Tesco. He therefore has wide-ranging experience across all aspects of retail and business management, including strategy, sales, event management, customer relations, procurement, HR, supply chain management, security and financial management. Leading and developing people is also a key strength which will add considerable value to the club’s operations. Mark and his family are all lifelong Falkirk supporters, with Mark first going to games with his grandfather, uncles and cousin from the age of five. His earliest memories are of players like George Watson and John Perry, and his son Josh was registered as a Junior Bairn on the day he was born. Mark joined the Patrons’ Group because he saw the need for change and believes that fan ownership is the best way forward for the club. He looks forward to contributing to its continued progress. Mark, 56, is married to Julie and their son Josh is 21 and a Falkirk season ticket holder.

Stuart Adam

Stuart is from Grangemouth, currently lives in Falkirk and has had a 35-year diplomatic career with the UK and Scottish Governments, including postings to London, Germany, China, Austria, Turkey, India and Iraq. He will therefore bring leadership and people skills to the board, as well as key strengths in communications, strategy, negotiation and financial management. He is passionate about fan ownership, having been involved with the old Bairns Trust and in creating the new Falkirk Supporters’ Society, which he co-chaired until early 2023. Stuart believes that Falkirk fans, having stuck by the club through the tough times, deserve to enjoy many more occasions like last season, and is highly motivated to further strengthen the club’s communication and financial management. He is committed to ensuring the club remains fan-oriented and sustainable, and that it is safeguarded long-term for future generations. A Falkirk fan since the 1970’s his first job at the club was selling programmes and 50:50 tickets on the Hope Street Bridge. Now 53, Stuart is married to Lesley, and has two grown-up children, Ruby and Will, who are also both passionate Bairns.

Bob Leishman

Bob is from Laurieston but now lives in Glasgow and worked in the construction industry for 40 years, including the house building and civil engineering sectors. A qualified quantity surveyor, Bob was most recently Managing Director of Tough Construction, until he and two partners sold the business into what is now Scotland’s largest employee ownership trust. He was also previously on the board of the Scottish Civil Engineering Contractors Association. An avid Falkirk fan since he was eight years old, Bob’s earliest Brockville memories include matches played during the power cuts of the early 1970’s – quite literally the dark days – so not only is he loving our club’s comeback from our more recent ‘wilderness years’, he is very much looking forward to helping the board support the club’s continued success. Now retired, Bob is 59 and a keen golfer – being a member of both Glasgow Golf Club and Crail Golfing Society – and is married to Cathie.