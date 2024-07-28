Falkirk end up top of league cup group on goal difference after home win v Stenny
Goals by Callumn Morrison from the penalty spot on 25 minutes, Ross MacIver on 31 and 56 and Liam Henderson on 68 took the Bairns to the top of their group, level on nine points with runners-up Dundee United and third-placed Ayr United but with a goal difference four better than the former and five superior to the latter.
Next up for manager John McGlynn’s side is their Scottish Championship season-opener at home to Queen’s Park at the Falkirk Stadium this coming Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Saturday’s win was Falkirk’s first competitive game against Stenny since a 4-2 Scottish Cup victory on the road at Ochilview Park in November 2018, and their last one prior to that was another six years further back, also away and also in the Scottish Cup, yielding a 1-0 scoreline in their favour.
“I’m delighted. Our players’ attitude from start to finish was a different class, right up there with anyone that I’ve worked with,” McGlynn told Falkirk TV afterwards. “These guys are phenomenal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.