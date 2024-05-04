Falkirk earn invincibles tag the hard way on trophy day as they come from two goals down against Alloa Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns had already wrapped up the League One title in March to end their five-year long stay in Scotland’s third tier, and they did it in style under boss John McGlynn, with a points total of 90 showing their domination.

But they came into this match with an unbeaten league season on the line, and the visiting Wasps provided a sting in the tail, scoring twice to send the record home crowd quiet.

Falkirk started the better team, and had a few half-chances early on, but they couldn’t get the ball over the line. Callumn Morrison saw a shot saved at the near post while Calvin Miller sent a looping header over the bar.

On the half hour mark, former Falkirk striker Conor Sammon headed the visitors into a surprise lead when he rose highest in the penalty box to score via the crossbar.

And it got even worse for the champions on trophy day when Sammon found the back of the net again just before the break. He took advantage of the Bairns’ makeshift backline again to head home.

But, in injury-time, Aidan Nesbitt restored hope when he swept home into the roof of the net after a neat move to reduce the deficit and get the Bairns believing again.

In the second half, Falkirk pushed for a leveller but it wasn’t forthcoming. Gary Oliver missed two great opportunities early on while his replacement Ryan Shanley also missed two sitters.

Heading into the final five minutes, it felt like it wasn’t going to be Falkirk’s day until referee Calum Scott pointed to the spot for a handball in the penalty box.

And Brad Spencer stepped up and fired his pressure spot-kick into the top corner of the net to etch his name into Falkirk folklore forever.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, McCann, McGinn, Morrison, Spencer (85’), Nesbitt (45’), Yeats, MacIver, Oliver, Mackie, Miller.

Subs: Long, Lang, Henderson, Agyeman, Tait, Shanley, Bisland, Ross, McNab.

Alloa Athletic: Ogayi, Taggart, Devine, Graham, O’Donnell, Hetherington, Scougall, Cawley, Buchanan, Sammon (29’ 45’), Roy.

Subs: Morrison, McKay, McLaren, Virtanen, Coulson, Sutherland, Donnelly.

Referee: Calum Scott.