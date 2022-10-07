Falkirk duo help Scotland keep Women’s World Cup dream alive

Over 10,000 of the Tartan Army, which was a record competitive crowd, witnessed Abi Harrison’s brilliant header in extra-time that sealed progression to the next stage of the play-offs.

Now, Scotland face the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night at Hampden, with kick-off at 7.35pm as they look to return to the international tournament stage.

The play-off final doesn’t guarantee a place in Australia and New Zealand, with only two of the three European winners from next week’s finals qualifying directly.

Scotland toughed it out on Thursday night to beat Austria 1-0 in the World Cup play-offs (Pics by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images & Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

One team will be forced to take part in a mini tournament down under for the final place, although should Scotland win it is highly likely they won’t need this extra step.

On the night, Kerr and Docherty both started the match with before eventually being substituted for Lucy Graham and Emma Mukandi respectively.

“I was emotional and excited at the end but I was pretty calm during the whole game because I was aware the players most of the time executed the plan,” said manager Losa

afterwards. “I don’t think we had too many difficulties. We knew Austria would be difficult opponents. I really enjoyed it.

Sam Kerr celebrates after the match with match-winner Abi Harrison

“We have talked about inspiring people and you felt that today. We believe what we are doing and this was the next level of competing against the best with faith and belief.”

Abi Harrison wheels away after heading home the winner in extra-time

Nicola Docherty enjoys the moment with Claire Emslie

