Falkirk do it the hard way as they snatch three points at the death

Leigh Griffiths was the difference at the death, grabbing an assist and a goal (Picture: Michael Gillen)

After going ahead through the sponsors man of the match Craig McGuffie, the Bairns looked to take control but the Fifers were playing with confidence and a swagger that saw them look the most likely to take something from the game.

Ryan Wallace equalised with a pinpoint volley after a superb move, with Stevie Crawford’s side then going on to control the second half but Falkirk found a way to score a winner, then grab another goal in the final moments.

Leigh Griffiths showed his quality as he assisted Paul Watson’s late header and then the 22-time Scotland cap scored from the spot to seal an important three points.

Much like midweek, it was the visitors who made a quick start at the Falkirk Stadium.

Darren Watson turned in the box and fired at goal, only to put his effort straight into Robbie Mutch’s hands, moments later he had another shot well saved again.

The Bairns first chance of the match came on 12 minutes. Jevon Mills found himself in the area and the Hull City loanee forced Jude Smith into a smart stop.

Griffiths, who was in from the start to replace the injured Jaze Kabia then sent a long range drive fizzing past the post.

Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie watches on from the touchline

Falkirk finally for the first time in weeks looked energetic in attack and Anton Dowds also went close with an effort.

The Fifers defensive wall was eventually broken on the 20 minute mark.

McGuffie cut inside and unleashed a stunning effort that crashed in off the far post to put the Bairns ahead.

Wallace was close to replying with a long shot going just wide, but Falkirk were well on top.

On 26 minutes however, the game was level with Wallace equalising through a goal even better than the matches first.

The striker latched onto Watson’s deep cross and volleyed home, with his rasper smashing the crossbar as it went into the net to level the scores.

In an all-action affair, there was a lull in the game as both sides looked to find some control in the match - the next chance would come on 39 minutes with Telfer forcing Smith into another smart stop down low.

Just before the half time whistle Kyle Connell should have had East Fife in front.

He was found in the box by Wallace but his turn-and-shot went well over.

The away side started the second half like the first, this time winning a corner kick.

Ryan Blair’s eventual effort from just outside the area was well caught by Mutch.

On 56 minutes, Danny Denholm hit the bar for the Fifers, with his 30-yard strike catching out everyone in navy blue, with only the crossbar saving the Bairns from going behind.

Then Wallace should have scored with a lofted effort after the Falkirk backline gifted East Fife the ball just outside their own area. Mutch made a mess of coming to collect the ball and was lucky to see the ball not nestle in the net.

Dowds had the first real chance of the half for the Bairns, and that was 70 minutes into the match. Dowds’ effort at goal on the turn was tame and an easy catch.

Going into the final moments of the match, East Fife looked comfortable and secure but Leigh Griffiths finally had had his say for the Bairns in a big way.

His perfect cross for captain Paul Watson was headed home in the final minute, with the ex-Celtic forward then scoring his first goal for the club from the spot.

It was a soft penalty, and it was a pretty soft performance overall from Falkirk – but they showed the character that they will need if they want to get into the promotion play-off places come the end of the campaign.

Teams

Falkirk: Robbie Mutch, Ryan Williamson, Jevon Mills, Paul Watson, Aaron-Taylor Sinclair, Keaghan Jacobs, Gary Miller, Charlie Telfer, Craig McGuffie, Anton Dowds, Leigh Griffiths.

Subs: Luke Holt, Paul Dixon, Steven Hetherington, Aidan Nesbitt, Jaime Wilson, Leon McCann, Seb Ross, Samuel Ompreon, Mackenzie Lemon.

East Fife: Jude Smith, Chris Higgins, Stewart Murdoch, Ross Dunlop, Danny Denholm, Ryan Wallace, Scott Mercer, Kieran Miller, Ryan Blair, Kyle Connell, Darren Watson.

Subs: Liam Campbell, Leo Watson, Pat Slattery, Kevin Smith, Danny Swanson, Jamie Semple, Jack Healy, Aaron Steele, Liam Newton.