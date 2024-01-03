Falkirk district high school quartet earn call-ups to Scottish Schools’ Football Association’s U15 squad
The SSFA, which was established in 1903, is an independent charity which works with schools to support and promote pupils’ wellbeing through football. Out of 35 talented girls selected for the final trial in Glasgow, the quartet managed to win a spot in the 18-strong squad.
Included are Celtic player Ava Allison of Falkirk High, fellow Hoops ace Morgan McCroary of Larbert High, Rangers’ Erin Gilvear of Denny High and Amelie Chomczuk of Braes High who plays for Hearts.
Matches will take place on the week starting Monday, March 25 with Scotland facing off against the hosts Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and England.
The squad will be captained by Lily Boyce of Stonelaw High while Orla Burn of Queensferry High will be vice-captain.
Full squad
Ava ALLISON – Falkirk High School – CelticLily BOYCE – Stonelaw High School – RangersOrla BURN – Queensferry High School – HeartsAmelie CHOMCZUK – Braes High School – HeartsAva CRAWFORD – Woodmill High School – HeartsMay CRUFT – Dunblane High School – RangersErin GILVEAR – Denny High School – RangersAbby HAYES – Park Mains Secondary – RangersMorgan McCROARY – Larbert High School – CelticCaitlin MARTIN – Holy Cross High School – CelticSky MURTAGH – Braidhurst High School – HeartsErin O’BRIEN – Notre Dame High School – RangersPhoebe O’DONNELL – St. Mungos High School – RangersOluwadara OSITELU – Eastwood High School – CelticMelissa REGMI – Albyn School – AberdeenAlex REID – Inverkeithing High School – RangersLucy STEVENSON – Lasswade High School – HibernianIona WATT – Meldrum Academy – Aberdeen Ladies