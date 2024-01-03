Falkirk district high school pupils earn call-ups to Scottish Schools’ Football Association’s U15 squad

​Five district high school pupils are celebrating call-ups to the Scottish Schools’ Football Association’s (SSFA) girls under-15s team for the upcoming Bob Doc Tournament in Athlone.

Morgan McCroary of Larbert High, Ava Allison of Falkirk High, Phoebe O'Donnell of St Mungos High, Amelie Chomczuk of Braes High and Erin Gilvear of Denny High (Pictures by Ian Cairns/SSFA)

The SSFA, which was established in 1903, is an independent charity which works with schools to support and promote pupils’ wellbeing through football. Out of 35 talented girls selected for the final trial in Glasgow, they managed to win a spot in the 18-strong squad.

Included are Celtic player Ava Allison of Falkirk High, fellow Hoops ace Morgan McCroary of Larbert High, Rangers’ Erin Gilvear of Denny High, Phoebe O’Donnell of St Mungos who also plays for Rangers and Hearts starlet Amelie Chomczuk of Braes High.

Matches will take place on the week starting Monday, March 25 with Scotland facing off against the hosts Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and England.

The under-15s group, including our four district stars, pictured at a training event last month held in Renfrew (Pictures by Ian Cairns/SSFA)

The squad will be captained by Lily Boyce of Stonelaw High while Orla Burn of Queensferry High will be vice-captain.

Full squad