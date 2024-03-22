Falkirk defender Tom Lang ruled out for the rest of season after meniscus tear as Gary Oliver pens new deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Raith Rovers defender, 26, has been a rock at the back for the Bairns this campaign since joining last summer, and has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite.

But the towering Englishman will miss out on the final six matches of the campaign after picking up the knee injury – which is one Falkirk are being cautious with after Lang suffered an horror ACL injury on the same knee back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve had some disappointing news on Tom,” McGlynn revealed. “Unfortunately he has a tear of the meniscus which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Falkirk defender Tom Lang has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“There is enough time between now and pre-season so we don’t feel he needs surgery. We’ll rehab Tom and get him back to being brand new for mid-June.

“It’s disappointing for Tom, he has had an amazing season and he’s an amazing character. But we need to be careful with him. It is his bad knee.

"And it’s a shame he won’t be on the park in a Falkirk jersey with all his team-mate that have enjoyed playing with him so much.

"Everyone else should be available for Saturday’s match.”

Falkirk ace Gary Oliver has signed a contract extension with the club (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk face already relegated Edinburgh City this weekend, with the squad knowing that they could seal the League One title if they pick up the three points while Hamilton Accies either draw or lose at Cove Rangers.

And McGlynn did have some good news going into that match, with the boss confirming that super sub Gary Oliver had penned a new contract with the club.

The former Greenock Morton and Hearts ace has played his part in Falkirk’s unbeaten league run, scoring five times, with his last a crucial matchwinner at Stirling Albion.

McGlynn added: "Gary has signed a year’s contract and we had a little clause in there to make it a second year too. I am delighted to get him signed up and he has been instrumental this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad