Falkirk defender Tom Lang ruled out for the rest of season after meniscus tear as Gary Oliver pens new deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ex-Raith Rovers defender, 26, has been a rock at the back for the Bairns this campaign since joining last summer, and has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite.
But the towering Englishman will miss out on the final six matches of the campaign after picking up the knee injury – which is one Falkirk are being cautious with after Lang suffered an horror ACL injury on the same knee back in 2022.
"We’ve had some disappointing news on Tom,” McGlynn revealed. “Unfortunately he has a tear of the meniscus which will rule him out for the rest of the season.
“There is enough time between now and pre-season so we don’t feel he needs surgery. We’ll rehab Tom and get him back to being brand new for mid-June.
“It’s disappointing for Tom, he has had an amazing season and he’s an amazing character. But we need to be careful with him. It is his bad knee.
"And it’s a shame he won’t be on the park in a Falkirk jersey with all his team-mate that have enjoyed playing with him so much.
"Everyone else should be available for Saturday’s match.”
Falkirk face already relegated Edinburgh City this weekend, with the squad knowing that they could seal the League One title if they pick up the three points while Hamilton Accies either draw or lose at Cove Rangers.
And McGlynn did have some good news going into that match, with the boss confirming that super sub Gary Oliver had penned a new contract with the club.
The former Greenock Morton and Hearts ace has played his part in Falkirk’s unbeaten league run, scoring five times, with his last a crucial matchwinner at Stirling Albion.
McGlynn added: "Gary has signed a year’s contract and we had a little clause in there to make it a second year too. I am delighted to get him signed up and he has been instrumental this season.
"We’ll keep working on resigning players and he was one of the three players that had an offer on the table. We’re delighted to be able to work with him again next season as he is great professional.”