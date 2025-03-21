Popular centre-back’s return has coincided with clean sheets galore for Premiership-chasing Falkirk.

Tom Lang has played five Scottish Championship matches since returning from nearly a year out injured. And he’s managed four clean sheets in that time.

He also grabbed his first goal of the campaign last weekend at Hampden Park during the 4-0 rout of Queen’s Park as the Bairns moved eight points clear at the top.

Former Raith Rovers and Clyde ace Lang says having pride about being defensively solid is key ahead of the home match with Airdrie on Saturday in the Scottish Championship.

He said: “It doesn't matter what the score is, even last Saturday - Queen’s Park had a free-kick late on and I remember it going off my head because it's about having real pride. You just want to keep it. The more clean sheets you get, the more chance you have of winning the league.

“I think that's so important, keeping the goals down, especially in this team when we know we're going to score goals, we've got so many attacking threats and so much pace and so much danger for other teams that if we keep clean sheets we're going to win the majority of the game. Long may it continue.

“We can't let any standards slip, we've got to be right at it, we go into Saturday’s game full of confidence, recently we've been brilliant. We're at home, we're full of confidence. so yeah, fully expecting three points but we've got to go make it happen.”

Falkirk ace Tom Lang wheels away after scoring his first goal of the season last weekend | (Photo: Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Lang got a lucky break to end injury hell but Falkirk backing key

The defender missed the Bairns’ Scottish League One title run-in and was ruled out for 11 months with a meniscus tear that caused havoc.

He had a number of setbacks and returned a couple of times only to break down again. Lang revealed that the club sent him to a specialist in London that gave a second opinion that turned out to be priceless.

On his comeback journey, he explained: “I just got a lucky break. I went down to a specialist. The club's been brilliant with me. They sent me down to a specialist in London to get a second opinion. He gave me different techniques and different ideas to try and after that, to be fair, I didn't get any more setbacks after that.

“He got a scan of my knee and it was just all to do with the fact that my right quad wasn't strong enough and because of that the load was going through to my knee which was causing it to swell up. If your legs aren't strong enough to support the knee then it's not going to work basically. I'd already irritated it and every time I'd go back out on the pitch it would just swell back up regardless even if I was just doing a jog, that was the most frustrating thing.

“I just pushed on from there. I managed to finally get back on the pitch but even then I wasn't like too high hopes because I'd been there before. But I got a bit more confident week by week. I wasn't strong enough previously. I lost a lot of muscle mass in my quad basically when it happened.

“I thought I could just get free training and try and do the gym on the side, keep strengthening up during pre-season but it just wasn't to be. My quad wasn't strong enough, my knee was taking too much load. In the last few months now I've just absolutely smashed the gym to get both legs as strong as possible. My knee's having no reaction at all which is amazing for me personally.”