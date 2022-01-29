Falkirk defeated at Montrose

Jaze Kabia on the ball for the Bairns (Pictures by Alan Murray Photography)

Despite being the better side in the opening half hour and taking the lead through an own goal, the hosts turned it round in the first half with goals from Blair Lyons and Craig Johnson.

Aidan Nesbitt should have taken advantage of a defensive mix-up in the opening seconds which allowed Falkirk’s captain to have a free header at goal.

The midfielder somehow missed his header, which looked easier to score. Moments later he had a driven effort well saved by Allan Fleming.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montrose had their first chance when Lyons eased his way through a new-look Bairns backline to have an eventually tame effort at goal.

Lyons was then booked for a blatant dive in the area on 13 minutes. Nesbitt’s clearance was a good one and the winger's attempt to win a penalty was poor.

With the windy weather making for an exciting opening, Jaze Kabia nearly rounded Fleming after the ball sailed through to the young forward.

On his second debut for the club, Paul Watson made a brilliant last-ditch tackle on 22 minutes to stop a certain goal with the defender anchoring the back three.

Head coach Martin Rennie was forced into a change on the half hour mark when Aaron Taylor-Sinclair’s facial injury forced him off, with new loan signing Keaghan Jacobs coming on for his debut.

Next up to test Fleming in goal was Charlie Telfer. His powerful effort inside the box forced the goalkeeper into a superb reflex save.

Falkirk were well on top and on 35 minutes, Kabia turned his man expertly and hit a thunderbolt which was parried wide for a corner.

From the resulting kick, the Bairns had the opener with a slice of luck involved.

The wind helped Telfer’s cross cause havoc in the 6-yard box and the ball was put in his own goal by Sean Dillon.

Montrose then found a quick equaliser on 41 minutes through Lyons after he was given the opportunity to shoot inside the box after cutting in from a wide area.

Just before the half time whistle the hosts had the lead with Johnston bundling home from a pinpoint low cross.

Robbie Mutch got down low to block Bannatyne's effort on 62 minutes after the defender skipped past Gary Miller.

Both sides weren’t as fluid in their attacking play in the second half with a lack of goalmouth action.

Johnson went close with a chipped effort and Ballantyne’s low cross nearly snuck in for the hosts as Falkirk struggled to create anything against the wind.

Late on Kabia had a header go wide after trickery from substitute Callumn Morrison but the Bairns didn’t do enough in the second half to score, and left Links Park with nothing.

Teams

Montrose: Allan Fleming, Cammy Ballantyne, Andrew Steeves, Sean Dillon, Aidan Quinn, Graham Webster, Terry Masson, Cammy F.Ballantyne, Michael Gardyne, Craig Johnston, Blair Lyons.

Subs: Matty Allan, Lewis Milne, Paul Watson, Craig Brown, Mark Whatley, Elijah Simpson, Ross Campbell, Aaron Lennox.