Falkirk cruise to victory against sorry Sons

Jaze Kabia scores the opener (Pictures: Alan Murray)

An early error allowed forward Jaze Kabia to put the Bairns ahead on just three minutes, and Charlie Telfer’s effort from range sealed the points in the first half.

The Sons look like a side in serious trouble of plummeting to the foot of the table and after just three minutes Falkirk had the opening goal.

Livingston loanee Jaze Kabia took advantage of a poor Steven Bronsky clearance to slot home into an empty net with the Dumbarton defence caught sleeping.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dumbarton's Gregor Buchanan goes in for a header

After being at fault for the opener Bronsky nearly made up for error with a goal-bound header that was diverted off the line by forward Leigh Griffiths - who was in the right place at the right time.

The opening 20 minutes saw the home side respond well to going one down and it was the Bairns who were doing the defending, with the hosts having a flurry of corners as they tried to flood the box.

However, it would be Falkirk who would score the next goal after a well worked move allowed Charlie Telfer to fire home from just outside the area.

Kabia this time was the architect as his smart flick found the midfielder who duly put the Bairns two up on 27 minutes.

Charlie Telfer fires home the second through a sea of bodies

It could have been three when Telfer once again had a powerful effort at goal only for Bronsky to block the ball on the line just before the break.

Falkirk pieced together another lovely move with Kabia and Craig McGuffie linking up outside the box.

The second half started like the first with poor Dumbarton defending giving Falkirk a chance to score, this time Kabia’s shot from a tight angle just arrowed wide.

Griffiths’ first touch was causing the Sons backline all sorts of problems with his control allowing Falkirk to push bodies forward at every opportunity.

On the hour mark Telfer had another shot at goal this time blasting over after Griffiths dummy set the midfielder up.

At the other end of the pitch in what was the first decent Dumbarton attack of the game Ryan Williamson made an inch-perfect tackle to deny Ross MacLean who was one-on-one after a superb pass from Gregg Wylde.

Falkirk thought they had a third with moments to go when Telfer’s cross was met by Aaron-Taylor Sinclair and headed home, but the defender was called to be offside.