Falkirk confirm the signing of ex-Celtic and Greenock Morton ace Calvin Miller

The 25-year-old, who joins after leaving the Greenock club, will be deployed primarily as a winger by boss John McGlynn.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, Miller has played for Dundee and Ayr United alongside English sides Harrogate Town, Notts County and Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calvin is a lad I’ve known for some time, since I was at Celtic,” McGlynn said. “He came through the youth set-up there. He can play a number of positions but as a youth I saw him play as a striker and a winger, and we’ve brought him in predominantly as a winger. We needed someone with a left foot, with quality, with pace and Calvin brings all of that.

Calvin Miller was most recently playing for Greenock Morton in the Championship (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“He’s a natural at the defensive side of the game too, having played as a left back with Dundee in the Premiership. He’s got great experience from playing in England and had a good spell at Morton last season.