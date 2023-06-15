Falkirk confirm the signing of ex-Celtic and Greenock Morton ace Calvin Miller
The 25-year-old, who joins after leaving the Greenock club, will be deployed primarily as a winger by boss John McGlynn.
A product of Celtic’s youth academy, Miller has played for Dundee and Ayr United alongside English sides Harrogate Town, Notts County and Chesterfield.
“Calvin is a lad I’ve known for some time, since I was at Celtic,” McGlynn said. “He came through the youth set-up there. He can play a number of positions but as a youth I saw him play as a striker and a winger, and we’ve brought him in predominantly as a winger. We needed someone with a left foot, with quality, with pace and Calvin brings all of that.
“He’s a natural at the defensive side of the game too, having played as a left back with Dundee in the Premiership. He’s got great experience from playing in England and had a good spell at Morton last season.
"We’re very lucky to have him, I didn’t think we’d be able to get a player of his calibre. We’re delighted he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him and to see him producing the goods.”