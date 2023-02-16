Falkirk confirm signing of Max Kucheriavyi on loan from St Johnstone
Falkirk have announced the signing of midfielder Max Kucheriavyi on loan until the end of the season.
The highly-rated 20-year-old joins the Bairns from Premiership side St Johnstone, having made ten appearances for the Perth outfit this campaign.
He has had loan spells previously at Kelty Hearts while they were in League 2 and Brechin City in the Highland League.
The attacking midfielder will fill the gap left after Archie Meekison, who joined on loan from Dundee United last month, was injured after his first outing for the Bairns.
Kucheriavyi has also made two appearances at under-21 level for his native Ukraine - scoring two minutes into his debut.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Max Kucheriavyi on a loan deal from St Johnstone until the end of the 2022/23 season.”