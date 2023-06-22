Falkirk confirm signing of goalkeeper Sam Long on loan from Lincoln City
Long, 20, was most recently at National League side Bromley on loan and has also had spells at Drogheda United and Boston United.
The stopper has also been called into the Scotland under-21s set-up recently, joining up with Scot Gemmill’s group for qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.
Long has made six first team appearances for the Imps since joining the League One outfit back in 2020.
Falkirk boss John McGlynn said: “I’d first like to thank Lincoln City and in particular Jez George for their help in allowing Sam to come up here on loan for the season. We now have two very good young goalkeepers who will spur each other on throughout the season.
"Sam has had a few loans already and has got great experience for such a young keeper thanks to his spell in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and in the National League with Boston United and Bromley.
“Sam is an excellent shot stopper with good distribution as well, he gives us great competition in the goalkeeping department, and we are looking forward to working with him this season.”