Falkirk confirm signing of former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon
Falkirk have announced the signing of former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old stopper, who spent seven years at Thistle after joining the Glasgow club back in 2014 from Cowdenbeath, will compete with Nicky Hogarth for the number one spot.
He made 170 appearances for the Firhill side, keeping 47 clean sheets while also managing to score a goal – with that header coming as a last-gasp equaliser against Cove Rangers back in 2022.
“I’m delighted we’ve been able to sign Jamie, especially given he had offers from other clubs,” Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith revealed.
"He’s played a lot of games for Partick Thistle, mostly in the Championship, so we know he’s coming to us with a lot of experience.
“There will be good competition now between Jamie and Nicky, who’ll compete for that position.
"Jamie did have an injury from February onwards but he’s fully fit now and ready to go for pre-season, which starts this Friday.”
