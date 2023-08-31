Falkirk confirm signing of Dundee United defender Layton Bisland on loan

The 19-year-old full-back spent the second part of last season with Peterhead, making 14 appearances for the eventually relegated Blue Toon.

Teenager Bisland spent the first half of that campaign on loan at Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Cowdenbeath, scoring twice in 14 appearances. He also spent time with Brechin City in the Highland League previously.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Layton Bisland on loan until the end of the season.

Layton Bisland will wear number 20 for the Bairns (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

