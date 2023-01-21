The 22-year-old shot-stopper joins the Bairns from Premier League outfit West Ham United, and will wear the number 17 shirt for John McGlynn’s side.

Scotland under-21 international cap Kinnear currently plays for the club’s academy level side and has a handful of appearances in the Premier League 2.

Kinnear was previously at Rangers until the summer of 2021, and had loan spells at Camelon Juniors and Annan Athletic during his spell at Ibrox.

West Ham goalkeeper Brian Kinnear has joined the Bairns on loan for the remainder of the campaign (Photo: Falkirk FC's social media)

He was also a part of then boss Steven Gerrard’s Europa League squad and was named on the bench twice.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Brian Kinnear on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.”

