Falkirk confirm signing of Brian Kinnear on loan from West Ham
Falkirk have announced the signing of goalkeeper Brian Kinnear on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old shot-stopper joins the Bairns from Premier League outfit West Ham United, and will wear the number 17 shirt for John McGlynn’s side.
Scotland under-21 international cap Kinnear currently plays for the club’s academy level side and has a handful of appearances in the Premier League 2.
Kinnear was previously at Rangers until the summer of 2021, and had loan spells at Camelon Juniors and Annan Athletic during his spell at Ibrox.
He was also a part of then boss Steven Gerrard’s Europa League squad and was named on the bench twice.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Brian Kinnear on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.”
Kinnear was also on trial at Queen’s Park at the beginning of the campaign but wasn’t offered a chance to join the Spiders on loan.